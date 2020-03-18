Dispatch from Crame No. 741:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Message of Acknowledgement of Good Examples of LGU's Response to the Community Quarantine

3/18/20

To City Mayors,

Who respond with focused dispatch to the threat of COVID-19:

By laying out proper medical plan and strengthened medical response to prevent virus transmission and fatalities, one such example is Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro;

By boosting the morale of your health frontliners in the form of PPEs, nutritious food, and installing a working mechanism for tight coordination, like Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto;

By ensuring that the food supply within your City is sufficient and the prices are right based on your city action plan, as shown by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno;

By taking care of the food and hygiene needs--like you usually provide them during Christmas season--of your labor force (no-work, no-pay daily earners and vendors), the underprivileged and homeless, who need your kind social services and assistance now more than ever, what Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is doing;

By being vigorous yet parental in handling the people in quarantine enforcement and checkpoints to ensure their human rights and dignity as the example of Muntinlupa Mayor Jimmy Fresnedi;

By being a moral force, exuding a sober yet gentle presence that can ease the fear and trepidations of the public, as exhibited by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora and Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano.

To all of you, in behalf of the Filipinos who need leaders in this time of national emergency, I convey my sincere gratitude for showing us examples, relieving our fears, and providing us guidance and inspiration.

With much respect and esteem,

Sen. Leila

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 741, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._741)