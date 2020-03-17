Extend filing of income tax returns for at least one month: Pangilinan

"Given the 'enhanced community quarantine' in Luzon, we urge Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez to extend the deadline for the filing of income tax returns.

The Tax Code gives the BIR Commissioner, who is under the Department of Finance, the power to extend the period for filing returns in 'meritorious cases' (Section 53 of the Tax Code).

In effect, kung ma-extend ang time period for filing, walang ma-i-impose na penalty, basta ma-file within the extended period.

We request for at least a month-long or longer extension for the filing of income tax returns because the accountants who prepare the returns cannot report for work as 1. they are not considered employees of essential/vital industries; 2. the finance and accounting documents are in their respective offices; 3. they would not have enough time to examine the documents from April 12, when the quarantine is lifted, and April 15, the deadline for the filing of tax returns."