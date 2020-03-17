Pangilinan to LGUs, other agencies: Buy food items for relief ops from local farmers

The order placing Luzon, including Metro Manila, under enhanced community quarantine in an effort to contain COVID-19 should be complemented by intensified delivery of goods and services especially to poor families in need of food, clean water, medicine and other essential supplies.

This should not be hard with adequate produce of rice, vegetables, and other agricultural products by Filipino farmers. Otherwise they will go to waste and rot away due to the lockdown.

The Sagip Saka Law mandates all government entities to directly purchase agricultural and fisheries products from local farmers and fisherfolk enterprises.

For supplies for its feeding programs such as rice, fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products, local government units, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and other concerned agencies, may directly deal with farmers and fisherfolk, eliminating middlemen who usually pad prices.