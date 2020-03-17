Statement from Senator Win Gatchalian

After submitting myself to a COVID-19 test last Friday, I'm happy to hear from the pronouncements made by Health Secretary Francisco Duque over DZMM Teleradyo just this morning that I tested negative for the disease. Thus, I'm ending my self-quarantine.

Having surpassed this, rest assured that my office will continue to function pursuant to the guidelines and protocols set on an enhanced community quarantine.

There's a lot of work to be done especially in the middle of this crisis while the number of infected cases continues to rise. We must pool our resources together to fight this dreaded virus.

Hinihikayat ko po ang lahat na sumunod sa mga panuntunan na inilatag ng ating gobyerno para hindi na lumobo ang bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the team of the Department of Health who facilitated the test.