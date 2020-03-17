STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY on being tested negative for COVID-19

This morning, Department of Health Secretary Franciso Duque III confirmed that I have been TESTED NEGATIVE for COVID-19.

I'm taking this opportunity to thank everyone for their encouraging messages; and the outpouring of support, love, and prayers.

I will still continue with my 14-day quarantine. Hindi pa po tapos ang laban natin kontra sa COVID-19, and we don't want to have a false sense of security, kung kaya hinihikayat pa rin natin ang lahat na huwag na munang lumabas sa kanilang mga bahay, mag practice ng social distancing, at ugaliing maghugas ng kamay for 20 seconds.

COVID-19 is a serious matter. Let's take the necessary precautions in protecting ourselves for the sake of our families and everyone else.

Muli, maraming salamat po sa inyong mga dasal. With God's grace, we will all get through these dire times.