GRACE POE ON MORATORIUM:

Sen. Grace Poe has commended the first wave of corporations who urgently heeded the call for payment extensions during the community lockdown.

Poe, as chair of the Senate committee on public services, recognized certain crucial private sector entities for being among the first to adjust to the needs of their consumers and guarantee continued service.

"The assurance of Globe, Smart PLDT, Skycable, and GSIS of their continued service despite the moratorium shows their commitment to public service."

Poe likewise urged other corporations and financial institutions to follow suit, "It is my hope that others will implement a modified payment scheme during this period."

Recognizing the public health crisis brought about by COVID-19, Poe previously appealed to corporations, banks, and private and government financial institutions to implement a moratorium on the imposition of penalties or similar charges on delayed payment of bills, utilities, and other obligations.