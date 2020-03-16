GRACE POE ON LOCAL COVID-19 TEST KITS:

In the spirit of unity, Sen. Grace Poe on Monday extended her heartfelt thanks to the scientists over at UP National Institutes of Health who developed the low-cost COVID-19 test kit.

"Every Filipino should do what they can in their own way. Thanks to the newly developed local kits, costs will be reduced from P8,500 to P1,320."

The waiting time for results will also be cut down from 24 hours to just 2 hours per test.

Senator Poe went on to thank frontline health workers as well, "We also commend and support our health workers at the frontlines of fighting this pandemic."

Senator Poe also called on the inter-agency task force to support the frontline health workers by allocating more funds for the Personal Protective Equipment in the partner hospitals where the test kits will be validated.

Senator Poe ended by reminding Filipinos to focus on working together during this crisis saying, "We Filipinos can accomplish anything when we work together."