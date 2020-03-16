Press Release

March 16, 2020 Review lockdown protocols on checkpoints: Pangilinan Kaninang umaga, sa unang work day ng Metro Manila lockdown, libo-libong pasahero ng MRT, bus, at jeepney ang stranded sa pila sa mga estasyon, checkpoint, bus at jeepney stop, sa loob ng NCR at sa mga papasok dito. Yung iba oras na ang hinintay sa masikip na kalagayang ito. Kailangan ng malinaw na guidelines sa social distancing sa mga milyon-milyong nag-co-commute nating kababayan. We respectfully ask the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease to review and improve its lockdown protocols on checkpoints to address the required social distancing for stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). For one, those at the checkpoints should have adequate number of thermal scanners and protective gear for our public servants, soldiers, and policemen assigned at these checkpoints, otherwise these crowded areas may become the breeding ground of the disease, putting everyone at risk. For another, the Department of Labor and Employment should, in consultation with industry leaders, recommend staggered work hours to limit the rush-hour period for workers travelling to and from work. Dahil na rin marami nang LGUs ang nagpataw ng curfew, sana bago matapos ang araw ay may bago nang protocol.