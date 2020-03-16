GORDON CALLS FOR SOCIAL COHESION AMID COVID-19 THREAT

With Metro Manila under community quarantine, Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, called on everyone to show social cohesion during this critical period.

Gordon called on malls to show consideration to their tenants by temporarily waiving rental charges and penalties since business will be slack due to the mall hours adjustment in Metro Manila and the quarantine amid the threat.

He also called on employers to help their employees tide over the next few weeks by advancing their 13th month pay.

"I call on everyone to show social cohesion at this critical period. Malls should show consideration to their tenants by temporarily waiving rental charges and penalties. Business owners should advance 13th month pay of their employees to help them thru over the next few weeks," he said.

The senator also called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to work with banks to give a grace period in interest and principal payments to small business owners who will be hard hit during this period of community quarantine

He also pointed out that the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Social Welfare and Development have livelihood programs and TUPAD funds that can be used to benefit displaced, underemployed and unemployed, seasonal workers during the month long quarantine.

Gordon said drivers of public utility vehicles and tricycles, who will be displaced since the number of public utility vehicles to be allowed to ply the streets will be limited, should avail of the said programs.

"Let us help each other survive this crisis through unity, cooperation and social cohesion," he said.