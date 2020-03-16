Press Release

March 16, 2020 STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO Dahil sa sitwasyon ngayon, kailangan nating magkaisa at gawin kaagad ang lahat ng pwedeng gawin para maprotektahan ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino. GOVERNMENT FUNDS ARE SUFFICIENT AND AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME We currently have enough funding to help DOH and other concerned agencies to promptly respond to the needs of our people amid the COVID-19 situation. I mentioned last week that PAGCOR can provide an additional P2 billion. P420 million from PCSO will also be allocated based on a proclamation issued by the President. There is also around P539 million in DOH savings and P81 million from the DOH Quick Response Fund that can be utilized. We also have available Contingency Funds and NDRRMC funds as standby sources when needed. Additionally, the declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency allows LGUs to utilize their local disaster risk reduction management funds (LDRRMF) under RA 10121. Furthermore, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Pena and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo just issued a Joint Statement that government funds are sufficient for DOH, DOST and UP Manila's National Institute of Health for the production of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits and that a local private firm is capable of producing bigger quantities of these kits. I AM WILLING TO PUSH FOR A SPECIAL SESSION OF CONGRESS TO APPROVE A SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET IF NECESSARY. If the abovementioned sources prove insufficient, I will recommend to the President that he may call for a Special Session so that Congress can deliberate on the need to approve a supplemental budget. During a hearing in the Lower House last March 10, 2020, P1.65 billion had been certified as available for this purpose by the Bureau of Treasury. Congress is currently on Session Break and some of our colleagues are also on self-quarantine. Given the situation now, we should find ways to respond to the needs of our people, especially at this time when decisive government action is needed the most. Hindi pwedeng ipagpaliban ang pagtulong natin sa mga nangangailangan. Now, more than ever, we, as elected officials, must do everything we can to be of service to the Filipino people. TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR: MAGBAYANIHAN TAYO! I appeal to the private sector---the industry players, business leaders, foundations and the like---to join hands and combine our efforts as we fight COVID-19 as one nation, as one people. Threats of COVID-19 to the safety and lives of our people continue to grow. While the government is doing its best, we can help contain the spread of the infection if we adopt a whole-of-society approach. Maraming pwedeng maitulong ang pribadong sektor para mapagaan ang hirap ng ating mga kababayan. Ito ang iilan sa aking mga apila sa pribadong sektor: - Release 13th Month Pay: Kahit prorated lang, malaking tulong na iyan sa ating mga kababayan habang naka-community quarantine. - Moratorium on Rental Fees for renters and tenants: Ipagpaliban po muna sana ang upa ng mga tindahan pati na rin ang mga stalls na pribadong pagmamay-ari at ng gobyerno. - One month reprieve on bills payments from Basic Utility Providers: Gawan po natin ng paraan na mapagaan ang gastusin ng mga mahihirap habang nasa krisis ang buong mundo. - Big Businesses Should Help Small and Medium Scale Enterprises: Tulungan sana ng mga malalaking kompanya ang mga maliliit na negosyante na hindi mamatay ang kabuhayan nila. - Impose Work from Home and Flexible Work Schedule: Kung maaari, huwag na natin papasukin ang ating mga empleyado sa opisina lalo na kung kaya naman magampanan ang trabaho nila mula sa bahay sa pamamagitan ng teknolohiya. - Limit Essential Travels Only and Encourage Everyone to Stay at Home: Ang prayoridad natin ngayon ay ang kaligtasan ng lahat. Magtulungan po tayo na maiwasang mahawaan ng sakit ang ating kapwa. Kasunod ng mga apila kong ito, nakausap ko si DOF Secretary Carlos Dominguez at magkakaroon daw siya ng meeting kasama ang mga business leaders para mapagusapan ang iba't ibang mga hakbang na gagawin upang makatulong sila sa mga maliliit na negosyante at mapagaan ang hirap na dulot ng krisis na ito sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino. NAGPAPASALAMAT RIN PO AKO SA INYONG MGA DONASYON AT TULONG. Meron ng mga nagpahayag ng kanilang intensyong tumulong sa ngayon, katulad ng mga alcoholic drinks manufacturers na may malakihang donasyon ng denatured alcohol para magamit ng ating mga ospital, mga kumpanya ng langis na magtatabi ng P1-2 kada litrong nabebenta at mga casino na magtatatag ng kani-kanilang mga foundations upang makalikom ng pondong itutulong sa ating mga kababayan. Taus puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Hinihikayat ko din ang ibang merong malasakit sa kapwa na mag-ambag ng tulong para sa ating mga mamamayan. Marami na tayong napagdaanan na mga delubyo at trahedya subalit dahil sa ating pagkakaisa, pagdadamayan at pagmamalasakit sa isa't isa, nalampasan natin ang mga ito. Ngayon, muli na namang sinusubok ng sakit na ito ang katatagan ng ating pagiging Pilipino. Magkaisa at magbayanihan po tayo! Maraming salamat po!