Dispatch from Crame No. 739:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Panelo's "walang namamatay sa gutom" remark

3/16/20

This is the height of arrogance and insensitivity! Napakawalang-hiya! But this is expected, coming from Salvador Panelo, the spokesperson of a murderous, anti-poor regime.

This is how you reassure your fellow Filipinos in a life and death emergency, "walang namamatay sa gutom." As you are the presidential mouthpiece, should we assume that the government is asking the people to just wait and suffer because safety nets for our survival, especially for the poor, do not exist? Punong-puno talaga kayo ng malasakit!

"Walang namamatay sa gutom" is just another way of saying, "Mahirap kayo, wala akong pakialam, mamatay kayo sa gutom!"

Maraming mahihirap ang arawan ang sahod, Mr. Panelo. Walang sapat na kakayanan upang mag-imbak ng pagkain at iba pang pangunahing kailangan sa gitna ng isang public health emergency. Araw-araw, kailangan nilang kumayod upang hindi magutom ang pamilya. Matagal na silang nagtitiis sa gutom kung hindi man sa takot na baka sa susunod sila naman ang target ng drug war niyo. Of course, you know this, you just don't care, coming from your seat of privilege.

Ikaw at ang mga kauri mo ang hindi mamamatay sa gutom. Busog na busog kasi ang mga bulsa niyo mula sa dugo at pawis ng mga Pilipinong tiyak na mamamatay sa gutom habang patuloy na nasa kapangyarihan ang mga katulad niyo.

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 739, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._739)