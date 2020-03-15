Press Release

March 15, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATORS LEILA DE LIMA, FRANK DRILON, RISA HONTIVEROS, AND FRANCIS PANGILINAN Minority senators call for special session for supplemental COVID budget "In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we in the Minority call for a special session of Congress to pass a supplemental budget to address the pandemic and help affected Filipino households, workers, and businesses. The supplemental budget should cover the test kits for massive testing; relief goods for the most vulnerable; additional health personnel, equipment (protective gear and hospital beds), and vitamins and medicine; cash support or basic income grant for the daily wage earners and the unemployed who don't have sick and vacation leaves; and subsidy or easy loans to help businesses, especially the micro and small ones, keep afloat during this period."