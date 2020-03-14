Senator Bato Dela Rosa: Official Statement on NCRPO's pronouncement to arrest violators of the NCR Community Quarantine Guidelines

"This is a global emergency so bawal ang pasaway. Hindi ito panahon para maging pilosopo, panahon ito para maging masunurin at matulungin sa ating gobyerno. We need to sacrifice in order to survive this pandemic. It is a necessary measure. Arrest? Yes. Detention? No. After arrest send them back home."

- Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

On NCRPO's pronouncement to arrest violators of the NCR Community Quarantine Guidelines