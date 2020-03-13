Press Release

March 13, 2020 Villanueva appeals to gov't: Continue pay for contractuals despite work suspension due to COVID-19 Senator Joel Villanueva has appealed to the government to continue paying for workers it contracted in the executive department to ensure they could fulfill the needs of their family with their source of income while work remains suspended in agencies under the Office of the President. Villanueva pointed out that the work suspension, which was ordered to prevent the spread of COVID-19, would affect the livelihood of nearly 30 percent of government workers who are categorized as job order or contract of service. "While we are in this emergency situation where we limit government operation, I plead with the Executive to continue paying the contractual workers in government even if they don't report to work to ensure their source of income during this period," said Villanueva, chair of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development. "Lubos pong maaapektuhan ang ating mga manggagawa, lalo na ang mga nasa contractual na kategorya, dahil no work, no pay ang nangingibabaw na polisiya," the lawmaker added in a statement. Data from the Civil Service Commission shows that of the 2.4 million workers in government, some 660,000 workers fall under job orders or contract of service. "We are worried about the families who will be affected if contractual workers do not report to work. While there will be skeletal staffing in place, their take home pay will significantly shrink, and they may have a harder time fulfilling their basic needs," Villanueva said. President Duterte ordered a work suspension in the executive branch, but instructed to form skeletal staffing to ensure that the delivery of government services goes unimpeded. Law enforcement agencies such as the police and the military, as well as health, emergency, and other frontline services shall continue in full operation, according to the President. Villanueva also sought clarity from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on the similar issue for the private sector, who are encouraged to implement telecommuting work arrangements in their organizations as appropriate. "No work, no pay rin po ang ating pribadong sektor. Kaya po hinihiling natin sa DOLE na bigyan ng linaw ang magiging panuntunan na ipapatupad sa kanila pagdating sa trabaho," the lawmaker said.