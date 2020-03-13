GRACE POE ON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE:

We recognize efforts of the government to implement bolder steps to address a public health crisis. However, these measures need clear-cut guidelines to avoid public confusion and ensure effective enforcement.

Concerned agencies must see to it that the community quarantine in Metro Manila would not disrupt public utility services.

Everyone must be guaranteed clean water supply, sufficient food, credible and up-to-date information, reliable means of communication and transportation.

As a nation, we have gone through many challenges and have proven that with our mettle, unity and cooperation, we can weather all crisis.