MESSAGE ON GRANDPARENTS' WEEK

This week (March 11 to 18), our country pays homage to our beloved grandmothers and grandfathers who deserve our gratitude for their meaningful contributions to community and society and for their continued wisdom and guidance to our youth.

Isa nga pong napakahalagang bahagi ng ating lipunan ang sektor ng mga nakatatanda bilang silang mga humubog at nangalaga sa lipunang ginagalawan natin sa kasalukuyan. Kaya naman tungkulin po ng bawat isa na protektahan at itaguyod ang kanilang mga kapakanan.

Bilang isa ring lola sa dalawa kong minamahal na apo, naniniwala ako sa kakayahan ng senior citizen na maging produktibong bahagi ng ating lipunan. Buo ang suporta ko sa mga polisiya at programa na nilalabanan ang anumang diskriminasyon batay sa edad at kumikilala sa kakayahan ng bawat indibidwal na makaambag sa pag-unlad ng pamilya at ng bansa.

Ang hangad po natin: Patuloy na bigyang-lakas at ikarangal ang mga nakatatanda sa pagsigurong napagkakalooban sila ng libre o abot-kayang serbisyong medikal, sapat na pagkain, maayos na tirahan, higit sa lahat, respeto.

As such, it is my great privilege to have sponsored and co-authored Republic Act No. 11350 that was passed into law last year, which creates the National Commission of Senior Citizens dedicated exclusively in promoting the rights and welfare of our senior citizens.

Recently, as one of the authors and sponsors, I also pushed for the passage of Senate Bill (SB) No. 1319 that seeks to grant senior citizens additional cash gifts of P10,000 when they reach the ages of 80 and 90, aside from the P100,000 they will receive on their 100th birthday.

Rest assured that as Chair of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, I will continue to advocate for the interest, inclusion and empowerment of grandparents and the elderly.

(Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA

PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame

13 March 2020