We are facing a disease that knows no borders.

We cannot simply watch and feel safe while the pandemic ripples across the globe.

Our unity and sense of humanity will help combat this public health crisis.

As we try our best to keep ourselves and our families healthy, there should be a palpable sense of responsibility for the greater common good.

We are all in this together.

