Nancy to DOH, local health units: Explore converting hostels as temporary quarantine centers for PUIs

Should cases of COVID-19 become prevalent in the provinces, Sen. Nancy Binay said that local government units may need to come up with strategies that will help abate the spread of the virus.

Binay suggested that the Department of Health and local health officials may explore the possibility of tapping hospitality establishments as alternative quarantine centers.

"It's only a matter of time when LGUs will be overwhelmed with many Covid-related concerns. Perhaps, they can explore and study the possibility of engaging local hotels and establishments of similar nature and convert them as temporary quarantine centers," she said.

According to Binay, "LGUs also need to anticipate the unlikeliness of the situation. Because of the limited bed capacity, di kayang i-accommodate ng mga local private at government hospitals ang mga PUIs. It is for the best interest to have a designated quarantine center in order to isolate patients from the rest of the population."

The senator suggested that provincial government could follow the lead of Albay where a hotel in Tabaco City was repurposed as quarantine center for cases of COVID-19.

"As a precautionary and preventive measure, LGUs may lead the creation of strategies to proactively respond to a public health emergency. Kailangan ng preemptive response--and having a controlled clearing house ensures the public that the government is on top of the situation," Binay noted.

She added that by having a controlled quarantine facility, LGUs can achieve minimal community transmissions thereby ensuring the public's health and safety.