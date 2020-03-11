POE SHEPHERDS PASSAGE OF 6 BROADCAST FRANCHISES AT SENATE

Sen. Grace Poe on Tuesday said six broadcast companies are one step closer to getting their fresh legal mandate after the Senate approved on third and final reading bills seeking the renewal of their legislative franchises for another 25 years.

Poe said the Senate's green light on the bills was also a manifestation that the committee on public services, which she chairs, gives importance to companies seeking franchise application or renewal.

"We want to make sure that all franchises are given equal opportunity and prompt scrutiny as we recognize the value of able media firms as sources of job opportunities and information especially in the countryside," Poe said.

The approved bills concerned the respective franchises of Broadcast Enterprises and Affiliated Media, Inc.; Crusaders Broadcasting System; Bicol Broadcasting System, Inc.; Golden Broadcast Professional, Inc.; Gold Label Broadcasting System, Inc.; and First United Broadcasting Corp., presently known as Global Satellite Technology Services, Inc.

All six broadcast franchises were passed on third reading on Monday and were transmitted to the House of Representatives for their approval of the Senate amendments. Gold Label Broadcasting System's franchise is set to expire in May while the rest in July.

Welcoming the development, Poe reiterated that a franchise is a public duty.

"Hindi ito karapatan na pwede sa lahat, para sa lahat, kundi isang pribilehiyo na ibinibigay lamang sa mga may kakayanang gampanan ang mga tungkulin na nilalaman nito," she said.