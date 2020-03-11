Sen Nancy Binay on her decision to go into self-quarantine

Following the decision of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian to go into self-quarantine, I have likewise decided to take similar precautions and self-monitor for the next 14 days.

Sen. Gatchalian and I were present during the March 5, 2020 hearing, and it is with a heavy heart to learn that one of our resource speakers has been tested positive for COVID-19.

I have asked my staff to do the same and take precautionary steps to limit face-to-face interactions.

With close to 50 people already been tested positive, it only shows that the exposure to the virus is real, and there's a high chance that someone out there is a carrier.

This is a serious public health matter and I enjoin everyone who came in contact with me in the past week to take the same precautions and observe all the basic hygienic processes.

Let us continue to pray for the containment of the corona virus--prayer will always be our first line of defense.