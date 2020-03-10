Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva, chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, and Technical and Vocational Education, and Regent, University of the Philippines, on the development of COVID-19 testing kit

The COVID-19 testing kit developed by our very own scientists from the University of the Philippines has passed the scrutiny of the Food and Drug Administration, a breakthrough in our country's efforts in combating the disease. The testing kit is a welcome development for our healthcare workers who will be able to diagnose persons under investigation faster.

This breakthrough also shows the importance of the continued funding of research projects through the Department of Science and Technology, whom we've worked with at the last year's budget deliberation. We are encouraged by this development and we will continue to support the department's thrust to bring science closer to our people.

Truly, this is the finest hour of our men and women of the University, an accomplishment we can all be proud of. The breakthrough comes at a critical time when supply of testing kits are limited. Congratulations to our scientists!