OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS DURING THE NGCP COMMITTEE HEARING

Mr. President, no less than Malacanang has called for a review of onerous public utility contracts. The concession agreement between the Philippine government and the NGCP is perhaps the most onerous of them all.

Higit pa sa security issues that is putting our country in peril, they are also given tax reliefs habang ang mga manggagawang Pinoy, automatic na kinakaltasan ng buwis kada sahod. Magkano ang nalulugi ng gobyerno mula sa kontratang ito?

Over time, it has led to lost revenue on the part of the government. We're not talking about hundred thousands, or millions here. BILLION PESOS po ang pinag-uusapan na sana ay napunta sa mga classrooms, ospitals, public transport, mga kalsada at pati sa testing kits para sa COVID-19 na kailangang-kailangan natin ngayon.

Mukhang garapalan na ang panggagatas sa atin. Ginawa tayong cash cow. We lost billions in taxes because of the franchise law that exempted NGCP from paying all types of taxes, pati Real Property tax, exempted sila. Ang three percent franchise tax lang ang obligasyon nila which, hindi rin tayo sigurado kung sila nga ba ang nagshoshoulder.

Sinabi ko na po ito noon. Isang mahalagang aspeto ng nasyonalismo ay ang pagtatanggol ng ating teritoryo kasama ang public utilities. Ito ba ang nangyayari sa ngayon? Best interest nga ba ng Pinoy ang prayoridad? O kita ng NGCP ang patuloy na pinalilipad?