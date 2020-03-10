Press Release

March 10, 2020 TV, social media in the age of COVID-19

'CELEBRITIES, NETWORKS CAN USE STAR-POWER TO IMPACT 100M LIVES'--SEN. NANCY In the name of a good cause, Sen Nancy Binay today rallied major television networks to collaborate and share their artists to work together on initiatives in creating awareness surrounding COVID-19. According to Binay, with the help of their mother studios, Filipino showbiz personalities can help in leading the campaign in increasing public health awareness, and encourage their fans to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. "Yung mga major television networks tulad ng ABS-CBN, GMA-7, TV5, and even faith-based networks, can work together and come up with infomercials of their talents or artists sharing a common mission that would positively impact 100 million lives," Binay said. With the guidance of the Department of Health, the senator said broadcast networks can help in improving the public's understanding of the virus by airing omnibus infomercials on what people can do in the fight against COVID-19. "Actually, kahit in their own little ways, social media influencers and TV celebrities can come on board to help, as long as they seek guidance from health specialists on the content. They could help in raising awareness and make a bigger impact with a simple blog, vlog or DIY video," Binay pointed out. She added that networks and talent managers, from the music, sports and film industries, may consider lending their talents for a good cause. "Star-power can be put to good use. Yung mga nasa industriya maging ang homegrown talents natin can be in the forefront of an expanded public health information campaign as we try to limit the spread of the coronavirus," noted Binay. With people holed up in their homes, she added that television--complemented by social media--is practically the most effective medium in creating an impact on people because of its wider reach. "Television and social media are persuasive communication tools that have the power to make everyone aware of what we need to do to fight the corona virus. Marami tayong mga artista sa TV na iniidolo ng maraming Pinoy. Isn't it nice to see showbiz personalities as spokespersons and pledging their support to a life-saving initiative?" stressed Binay. FREE AIR TIME Over the weekend, the senator urged the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to use the free airtime alloted for government public service announcements in national and local TV and radio stations. Broadcast franchise grantees are required by law to provide adequate public service time to enable the government to reach the public on important issues, and assist in the functions of public information and education like health advisories such as COVID-19. "Collaboration of major TV networks is a big step forward in raising public health awareness. And by engaging their artists, they be able to highlight the risks and reinforce the fact na ang simpleng paghuhugas ng kamay at personal hygiene ay ang pinakamahalagang bagay na dapat gawin para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng virus. Influencers can also maximize their social media accounts and rally support from their fan base," Binay said.