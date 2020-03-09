'Press Freedom Day' a celebration of dedication, patriotism of PH press corps - Revilla

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. is pushing for the declaration of a "National Press Freedom Day" to recognize the contribution and role of the country's press corps in nation-building.

During his sponsorship speech, the Senate Committee Chairman on Public Information and Mass Media stated that S. No. 670, "An Act Declaring Aug. 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day," will help educate Filipinos especially the youth about the importance of freedom of the press as an essential part of our country's history and nationhood.

The Senator also justified that Aug. 30 was selected for the occasion because it marks the birthday of the country's "Father of Journalism," Marcelo H. del Pilar, who contributed significantly to the freedom that the press is enjoying now and endeavoring to enjoy.

Once passed into law, the proposed measure will mandate DepEd, CHED, and TESDA to organize consciousness-raising activities that will inform and educate the public about the importance, rights, social responsibilities, and need to eliminate all forms of violence against the press.

The bill further tasks all relevant government agencies, LGU's and private sectors to organize activities highlighting the significance of press freedom.

"Bilang tinitingalang ama ng pamamahayag sa Pilipinas, isinusulong natin na ideklara ang araw ng kapanganakan ni Plaridel bilang 'Press Freedom Day.' But more than anything else, this proposed measure is a tribute to and a celebration of the resilience, professionalism and patriotism of the long line of Filipino press corps who minister to the needs of the people to be informed," Revilla said.