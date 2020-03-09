Press Release

March 9, 2020 Dela Rosa pushes for BFP Modernization, Upgrading the Rank Classification of BFP and BJMP Senator Ronald 'Bato" Dela Rosa expressed full support for the proposed measures which seek to modernize the country's major firefighting force, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), as well as the reclassification of its ranks together with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to compensate the hard work and dedication of both agencies' personnel to serve the country and its people and to bring it at par with the other law enforcement agencies. Dela Rosa, Chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, led a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss the proposed bills seeking to modernize the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the upgrading and renaming of ranks of its personnel including those officials from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). "The bills aim to bolster the efforts of the BFP and its fire prevention program which I totally support considering that fire is an unfortunate event that does not only result in the destruction of property but also the loss of innocent lives," Dela Rosa said during his opening statement. The former police chief also said that the BFP and BJMP personnel and officials deserve the much-needed attention for improvement to recompense their loyal service to the country and the Filipinos. "The BFP has not only showcased its gallantry during times of fire emergency. It has well been established that our firemen and firewomen can be a dependable rescue unit in the event of disasters - whether natural or man-made. Just recently, they responded swiftly to the needs of our countrymen caught in the Taal Volcano eruption and not so long ago, they bravely teamed up with our troops in the rescue operations in Marawi," Dela Rosa explained. "We are also here today to tackle the bills on upgrading and renaming of ranks of the BFP and BJMP. It is not only the fire prevention program that we seek to improve but also the development and personal growth of our hardworking men and women in the BFP and BJMP," Dela Rosa said. The neophyte senator stressed the urgent need to classify the ranks of the two agencies to be at par with the other line agencies under the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). "Tila napaghulihan na ng ibang line agencies ng DILG ang BFP at BJMP in terms of rank name and salary grade. We want to address this inequality in the rank classification of our uniformed personnel for they are required and have shown the same amount of sacrifice, dedication and service to the country," Dela Rosa noted. The public hearing was held in time for the national observance of "Fire Prevention Month" by virtue of Proclamation 115-A signed by then President Ferdinand Marcos.