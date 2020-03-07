Women are agents of positive change: Pangilinan

On International Women's Day, we celebrate the many milestones on the road to women empowerment, and we recommit ourselves to continue the fight for the rights and equal opportunities of women and girls around the world.

We sometimes wonder what the future would look like if it were led by women.

Through the years, whether it's leading needed conversations about education, gender equality, self-esteem, or climate change, an increasing number of young women are stepping forward as change agents.

There's climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg, transgender activist Nisha Ayub, former Miss Universe title holders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, among other young women who have stormed the world with their advocacies.

And there are young women as well, who are simply aware of their society and unflinching in their beliefs and are not afraid to speak out, like my own daughter, Frankie.

Girls and young women are simply unstoppable.

Half the world is women, and half the world is under 25 years of age. Imagine the potential if we invest in women and girls, when we allow them to rise and achieve their full potential. The world would be brighter, more peace, more prosperous for all.

An empowered and empowering Women's Day to all!