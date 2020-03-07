On the DOH's Procedures in Dealing with the COVID-19 Phenomenon

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/03/07/on-the-dohs-procedures-in-dealing-with-the-covid-19-phenomenon/

Do we have enough testers to cover a decent number of our population, especially in the more vulnerable areas of the country? If no, the DOH may be underreporting, albeit unintentionally.

Having said that, we do not see the problem of the virus as it actually exists. This is a top health priority, and government must invest heavily not only on prevention and cure by way of research, but also on containment. We have many homegrown medical experts in and out of government.

This is one phenomenon that should bring us together as a nation.