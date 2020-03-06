The Test of Intelligence Information

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/03/06/the-test-of-intelligence-information/

It is a test all right, not of the intelligence of the Filipino people but a test and a challenge as well to our intelligence community to verify what I said, a yet-to-be validated information provided by a reliable source who had given me some accurate intelligence reports in the past.

In intelligence parlance, this information may be classified 'A6'. Considering the implications, it is one piece of information still worth looking into.

When an issue that has serious implications - such as the reported presence of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) members in the Philippines - is raised, credible information is the best way to resolve it. This is without prejudice to the Philippine government's ongoing efforts to verify such information.