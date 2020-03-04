Press Release

March 4, 2020 Senator Joel Villanueva on POGOs Villanueva: For the 0.04 percent impact ng POGO industry ditto sa ating bansa. Yung cash inflow versus our GDP was 0.04 percent which is about P7 billion pesos at compared to a what we are getting out of it, the social ills that goes with the industry . Makikita natin na hindi ganun kalaki at hindi sapat at hindi commensurate sa ating narranasan, ano? Bumabaha na ng salapi na nilau-launder dito sa bansa natin. Imagine P22 billion pesos came in na hinand- carry hanggang gayon wala tayong nababalitaan kung anong ginawa dito. Doon sa mismong datos ng pagpasok ng mga foreign workers and we are talking about the legal foreign workers walang maibigay satin ang task force , ang PAGCOR, and DOLE. Dun sa issue ng trafficking, ganun din po. Yung pastillas palang, scheme, isang billion na yung inaanticipate yung corruption na nangyari. We talk about the tax not being paid- withholding taxes pa lang no less than the secretary of finance already made mention of abut P2.5 billion to P3Billion pesos a month and we are only talking about withholding taxes. And then, the BIR official during our hearing, made a statement na at least P50 bllion pesos ag hindi nababayarang buwis pag iko-compute mo yung corporate income tax, value added tax, withholding tax. Then, there's the issue of franchise tax, I think it is very important na mattackle natin yun. Bakit hindi nagbabayad ng frachise tax young offshore gaming na company ng POGOS. Ang kanilang paniniwala, hindi kasi sila nag-ooperate daw ditoo, which is ridiculous. Why would they get the license of PAGCOR? Tapos sasabihin nila hindi sila sakop ng pagababyad ng franchise tax. But the million dollar question, is anong ginagawa ng PAGCOR? Sino kakampi ng PGCOR? POGO or the Rep of the Phil? Eh sila ang ating state gaming regulator? Bakit di nila tulungan ang BIR na habulin ang mga ito? Bakit hindi nila tulungan ang BIR na kolektahin itong 5% franchise tax. Wala hong ka-effort, effort eh. Hindi ho natin maintindihan bakit ganun. At the same time, ang ating pinaka malaking concern ay yung hindi ito nakakalikha ng trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan. For example, itong tatalong kumpanya na ito-- Big Empire Technology, Jin Ding Yuan, tsaka itong Great Empire Gaming, 3483, 3226,3086 mga epleyado nila. Ilan ang emleyado na Pilipino? ZERO. Wala ho silang empleyado na Pilipino, galling ho mismo sa PAGCOR ang datos na ito. ZERO eh, wala hong napoproduce na trabaho. Yung binanggit natin kahapon sa plenaryo yung real estate bubble, hindi lang siya isyu na hindi makapasok yung negosyante sa atin, yung hindi makapag create ng jobs. Halimbawa yung nilabas na data ni Sen. Gordon about BPOs and POGOs, about 8% more ang demand ng POGOs so yung mga nagpaprenta mas siguro pina-prioritise nila yung POGO then dun sa BPO. Pero alam natin na duns a BPO, makaka-produce tayo ngtrabaho, sa POGO hindi. Another isyu is yung mga kababayan natin na nangangarap na magkaroon ng condo unit, parang hindi na mangyayari ho yun kung papayagan natin ito. Dun na nga ho papasok yung real estate bubble. Ang worse, kung mangyari yung nangyari sa Cambodia na bigla na lang silang umalis, because ngayon nakikita na natin yung Chinese government pinapauwe na nila yung mga kababayan nila, yung iba kina-cancel na yung passporss. So, pag umalis ho yan, what's gonna happen sa buildings natin and sa units na biglaan ho ano? So these are the things na kailangan ho i-anticipate natin what's gonna happen. But, let me reiterate my call, parang sirang plaka na po ako, itigil muna natin ang operasyn ng POGO. Parang di naman tayo nadadala na kasi very glaring yung mga nangyayri na hindi positibo ang epekto nito sa ating bayan, sa ating kababayan, lalong lalo na sa ating kapaligiran, considering yan na nga yun human trafficking, yung prostitution dens na pinapsara, kidnappings, ets. Question: Sir, sa AMLAC report, walang binabanggit about specific about laundering? ANS: Wala silang binaggit during that time na specifics no but were very clear in saying that there's this big threat, big threat of money laundering with these schemes with the present situation, status of operations ng POGO and hindi din natin... kasi nung nakita natin yung limpak-limpak na dolyar na dinadala na hinahand-carry dito sa ating bayan and parang okay lang, dun palang parang may problema na tayo eh. Importante talaga na umamin at sabihin ng ahensya ating pamahalaan, even the inter agency na nagbibigay ng permiso sa kanila na magstay ditto at magkaroon ng employment permit or working permit, sila mismo eh alam nila na dapat itigil muna ito hanggang, at least, makita natin na we are ready for this. Question: Is it about time na si Presidente maglabas ng strong directive sabihin an itigail na natain ito even the extend of the damage? ANS: You know what I question is, are these members of the inter agency task force, giving the president the same information na ibinibigay po sa amin dito sa Senado? Kasi, kung ako po ang Pangulo at ito rin yung data na binibigay nila sa ating pangulao at yung the same answer din po yung binibigay sa ating pangulo I will not be surprised na ang ating pangulo mismo ang magsasabi na itigil muna natin yan. Siguraduhin muna na tin na we'll be able to handle this particular industry at masiguro na meron talagang positibo na effect itong POGO sa ating bayan. Question: Sir, kanina may binanggit si Sen. Gordon and Sen. Rissa na yung softness ng Duterte administration and its official ay dahil sa closeness, softness din ni Presidente sa pakikipag relasyon natin sa China?Do you also believe that? ANS: Kinukwestyon ko po yun, spagakat again yung bottom line din nito ano ba yung report na ibinibigay sa ting pangulo. Pareho bas a binibigay po sa atin? Sapagkat A: Glaring po masyado at hindi ko maintidihan at hanggang ngayon hindi ko maisip kung bakit patuloy pa natin ine-entertain yung idea na sige magdala pa tayo ng marming illegal foreign workers. Nitong nakaraan na taon, 6,678. Sige magdala pa tayo ng mga international fugitives, na noong nakaraan na taon ay 733 from 100 lang po iyan. Ganoon po kalaki ang spike. Ngayon itong money laundering issues, na nakakabahala po talaga. Anong gagawin dyan, saan gagamitin yan? Kung hindi pa rin natin ito nararamdaman at wala parin tayo pagnanais na icorrect ito, then it will give us the asuerance na wala na tayo maasahan pag ganoon. Hindi lang softness, when you look at the data information coming from the different agencies of our government. Q: Maling info? Lumalabas na sa TV A: That's what I've been questioning, what are they reporting to the president. For example, let's talk about tax evasion, major tax evasion. Mismong secretary of finance na ang nagsasabi. Every month that would pass, 2.5 to 3 billion pesos a month withholding tax pa lang. paapbayaan natin? Last year, 50 billion pesos ang hindi natin nakolekta, and yet we will tackle another round of tax measures here in the senate, in congress. Doon pa lang. A: ang Bureau of Immigration. Nakita na natin itong pastillas, itong money laundering activities. Doon pa lang. if I'm a member of the interagency task force, I would call a meeting and seek audience with the president and report all these and say, the sane thing to do is to suspend this operations until such time we are ready for it. Q: Tolerate ng pangulo? A: Because I give the benefit of the doubt to the president whatever information he is getting. He might be getting information na hindi natin alam. But what I'm saying, as the chairperson of the committee on labor and human resources development, as a member of the Senate, I've seen enough. Two, three weeks ago, I already mentioned it I have seen enough to say suspend, stop the operations of POGO. Can you imagine until now of the 41 offshore gaming operations yung POGO not one of them is paying the franchise tax. Ang BIR humihingi ng tulong, at parang ang PAGCOR, okay lang, bahala kayo, na-kokolekta naman namin yung two percent na regulatory fee, na patuloy natin kinukwestyon natin sapagkat hanggang ngayon ni-hindi tayo masagot ng pamahalaan kung magkano ba talaga yung gross gaming revenue. As we speak right now, they are earning. Ni wala tayong assurance na yung mekansmo nila para sukatin ang kita nitong mga ito ay tama at masisiguro na yung nakokolektang buwis para kay juan dela cruz para sa ating bayan kapalit ng mga money laundering activities itong prostitution dens, itong kidnapping, itong mga international fugitives na ito e worth it bay an. Klaro po na dapat itigil ito. A: Yesterday, I have to say this also, a lot of members of the senate in yesterday's discussion shared the sentiment of this representation. Q: Tungkol dito sa pogo? A: Panahon na for the task force kasi sila yung inatasan. because we know how busy the president is. He is like watching 200 channels every day, and this is just one channel. It is the responsibility of the members of the task force to tell the president what is really happening. It is the responsibility of, for example, the department of finance, dahil taxes ito. We want to collect more for our people pero hindi natin magawa kasi hindi tayo tinutulungan ng ating state gaming regulator and okay lang sa atin? A: It's time for them to speak up. Ang payo natin sa advisers ng pangulo, itong mga information na binibigay sa atin sa senado, tingnan po din nila. Kagaya ng sinabi niyo kanina, nandito na, nakikita na, nasa news na, they have all the resources to verify all these information at I think common sense dictates na dapat itigil muna ito. Q: Elaborate sa foreign workers A:Well we have been saying we're not against foreign workers in the country. We have to emphasize that. Kapag may foreign workers dito sa ating bansa, ibig sabihin may mga Pilipino na hindi capable, able, o willing to do the job. Ang mangyayari, mga highly technical po iyan. Kung POGO naman, Chinese speaking. Marami naman sa atin na Chinese speaking. Ang TESDA po, mayroon language skills institute na pwedeng mag train ng mga aplikante para ma-train sila magsalita ng mandarin o anumang Chinese language. A: Ang nakakalungkot po sa tatlong malaking kumpanya, mahigit tatlong libo ang kanilang mga workers, ni-walang napo-produce ni isang trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan. Samantala, kung iko-kompara natin sa ibang industriya, tulad ng BPO, yung mga call centers, alam natin na mas makaka-produce ng trabaho. Pangalawa, mas sustainable, sapagka't ito, it will drive our economy. Magkakaroon ng economic activity. A: Dito sa nangyayari, imagine, yung mga service provider, may lisensya ng pagcor, tapos dito nahuhuli yung mga illegal foreign workers. May lisensya ng pagcor, pero dito nahuhuli yung mga international fugitives. Hindi pa ba sapat na dahilan iyon para i-close ito. Hindi ba tataas ang ating kilay kung maririnig natin na yung nahuli na isang kumpanya diya sa pasig na ilang daan na illegal foreign workers, biglang nakikipagusap at handing bayaran ang 1.2 billion pesos na withholding tax para makaoperate ulit. You could just imagine how much money is being used in this particular industry