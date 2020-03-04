Transcript of comment of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Resolutions on ABS-CBN franchise

Mr. President, Article 6, Section 12 of the Constitution provides:

"All Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives shall, upon assumption of office, make a full disclosure of their financial and business interests. They shall notify the House concerned of a potential conflict of interest that may arise from the filing of a proposed legislation of which they are authors."

Mr. President, just for the record, this representation is not an author nor a sponsor of Concurrent Resolutions 6,7, and 8, and Senate Resolution 344, all tackling the matter of the ABS-CBN franchise.

But having said that, Mr. President, my wife, Sharon, is also a contract artist of ABS-CBN and kahit na po mawala ang ABS-CBN, palagay ko hindi naman ho gugutumin ang ating butihing maybahay at kabiyak. Ngunit gaya nga ng nabanggit kanina, 'yung mga maliliit na manggagawa ng estasyon ang maaapektuhan.

Hindi lamang po ito. Ang buong bansa ay maaapektuhan 'pag nawala po ang ABS-CBN dahil milyun-milyon ang umaasa sa ABS-CBN kapag mayroon pong bagyo, kapag mayroon pong pagputok ng bulkan, pagka mayroon pong trahedya o kaya kalamidad.

The right to information as well as the freedom of the press, Mr. President, is likewise an issue here. Just for the record, Mr. President.