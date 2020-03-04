IMEE: DUTERTE CAN GRANT NEW LAND TITLES TO MARAWI'S HOMELESS

Senator Imee Marcos said she will appeal to President Duterte today to give up part of a military reservation area in Marawi to hasten the return of the city's internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were left homeless during the 2017 terrorist siege.

Marcos issued the statement ahead of a closed-door meeting in Malacanang Wednesday afternoon among the IDPs, President Duterte, and members of the Special Senate Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation.

"Kaya itong gawin ni Presidente Duterte sa ilalim ng Administrative Code para makauwi na ang mga Maranao at makapagsimula ng panibagong buhay," Marcos explained.

Marcos cited that the Mindanao State University, where IDPs converged Feb. 21 to air their grievances to the Senate special committee, stands on land once belonging to the military.

Land titling issues continue to delay the return of IDPs and the reconstruction of their homes in Marawi, after almost two and a half years since a five-month terrorist siege on the city ended in October 2017.

"Paano makakabalik ang mga taga-Marawi sa kanilang sariling bayan kung napakaraming dokumentong hinihingi sa kanila bukod pa sa hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring mga pasilidad para sa tubig at kuryente," Marcos said.

Less than half of Marawi's long-time residents hold land titles and other legal documents proving property ownership, which are required by the city government for them to visit and rebuild their homes.

"Outright titling ang solusyon, kung sasang-ayon ang pangulo. Kung papalarin, maaring makakauwi na ang mga IDP bago mag-anibersaryo ng Marawi siege sa May 23 ngayong taon," Marcos said.