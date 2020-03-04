Press Release

March 4, 2020 MOTION TO RATIFY BICAMERAL CONFERENCE COMMITTEE REPORT AN ACT

INSTITUTIONALIZING GOOD MANNERS AND RIGHT CONDUCT AND VALUES EDUCATION IN THE K TO 12 CURRICULUM, APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES

(Senate Bill No. 1224 and House Bill No. 5829) March 4, 2020

Delivered by Hon. Win Gatchalian, Senator of the Republic: Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, good afternoon. I have the honor of submitting for ratification a copy of the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the Disagreeing Provisions of Senate Bill No. 1224 and House Bill No. 5829, also known as the "GMRC and Values Education Act." The Senate and the House panels have met and discussed to work out a reconciled version of our respective bills. We have come up with a legislation that, on its face, may appear to be merely legislating that the subjects of GMRC and Values Education be taught in the K to 12 Curriculum. But I believe, Mr. President, that the core of this measure is to create a "space" in every school day of every learner in K to 12 to be taught on, and to learn about, VALUES. When this bill becomes a law, our children will be taught GMRC and Values Education with the same amount of time that they are taught Math, Science, English, and other core subjects. Napakahalaga ng GMRC at Values Education sa buhay ng bawat bata na pumapasok sa bawat silid aralan. Sa kanilang murang pag-iisip, napakarami nilang nakikita sa kanilang paligid, lalo na sa social media, na maaaring magdala sa kanila sa maling landas dahil sa kakulangan ng sapat na pag-gabay at paliwanag. Ngunit kung araw-araw nating natuturuan ang mga bata sa eskwelahan - hindi lang sila matututo ng magagandang asal - kundi pati na rin kung paano maging mabuting tao. Mr. President, ako ay nagpapasalamat sa buong Kongreso sa pagkilala sa pananagutan ng Estado sa paghubog ng mga susunod na henerasyon ng mga mamamayang Filipino. I especially thank my colleagues and principal authors - Sen. Zubiri, Sen. Villanueva, and Sen. Lacson - who made it their advocacy to mandate the institutionalization of GMRC and Values Education in the K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum. Thank you also to Sen. Hontiveros for her invaluable contribution as conferee when we threshed out several issues during the bicameral conference. Mr. President, the comprehensive details of the disagreeing provisions are reflected in the Joint Explanatory Statement. With the permission of the Body, I move that said Joint Explanatory Statement on the Disagreeing Provisions of Senate Bill No. 1224 and House Bill No. 5829 be read in toto into the Record, and that the Bicameral Conference Committee Report be ratified. Thank you very much and good afternoon.