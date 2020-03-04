Press Release

March 4, 2020 BETTER ENFORCEMENT OF TRAFFIC LAWS, MORE STRINGENT PENALTIES NEEDED - DELA ROSA Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa is pushing for stronger enforcement of traffic laws and close coordination as well as data sharing between agencies involved in implementing traffic rules. During a public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Tuesday to look into vehicular accidents involving drivers who tested positive for drug use, Dela Rosa said that there are sufficient traffic laws in the country, noting that the concerned agencies of the government only lack in coordination and enforcement. "Aminado naman sila na may kulang tayo sa enforcement, hindi tayo nagkukulang sa batas. Kung mayroon mang pagkukulang, masyadong maliit kumpara sa enforcement ng batas. So dapat doon tayo tututok sa enforcement para mabawasan itong mga aksidenteng ganito," Dela Rosa explained. "Ang nakita natin doon sa hearing kanina, there is a disconnect between agencies involved. They are not sharing their data. Kaya nga ito for example, isang driver na lumalabas has been violating traffic laws sa records ng MMDA for 500 times already, and yet patuloy pa rin siyang nagmamaneho at di na cancel ang kanyang lisensya dahil hindi na furnish ang LTO ng records nila (MMDA)." The neophyte senator also stressed the need for a more stringent penalty for traffic rules violators especially those who will be proven to be using illegal drugs. "Sabi ng LTO kanina 3 times, 3 violations... [for me] to give teeth sa ating batas, dapat once lang kapag nahuli ka na positive ka sa [illegal] drug use tapos nagda-drive ka, dapat once lang yan at hindi na maulit," Dela Rosa said. He even revealed his advice to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to be more aggressive and pro-active in their campaign against illegal drugs especially among drivers, both in public utility and private vehicles. "Na-advisan nga natin ang PDEA na yun kanilang 'Oplan Harabas' walang pili yun, terminal, work place, kung saan-saan haharabasin nila para mahuli yung mga gumagamit ng iligal na droga," Dela Rosa said. When asked if he thinks that the requirement to have mandatory drug test upon license application should be enforced once again, Dela Rosa said, "Kasi naman naiiwasan nila yan...mag rerenew ka ng license, mag abstain ka muna from using drugs for 1 to 2 weeks cleared ka na pagka drug test mo...dapat gawin yun na on the spot inspection kagaya ng ginagawa ng PDEA na 'Oplan Harabas'. Dapat LTO should take the lead sa mga ganitong efforts, yung pro-active efforts. Pumunta sa terminal randomly, mag drug test ng mga driver nationwide," he added. Dela Rosa also reiterated the need to amend the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 requiring court order before drug rehabilitation. "May problema tayo jan dahil hindi tinatanggap sa rehabilitation center whether DOH or private ang isang nag boluntaryong gusto magpa rehab without court order dahil liable sila for arbitrary detention...yung bill natin ngayon na tumatakbo is that tanggalin yung court order, dahil sabi nga ng isang adik, ano ba itong gobyerno na ito, nag volunteer na nga ako na mag parehab pero ayaw pa ako tanggapin." Dela Rosa filed last year SB 513 entitled Strengthening the drug abuse treatment, prevention and rehabilitation which includes a provision to remove to mandatory court order for drug rehabilitation to simplify the process and not to discourage drug dependents who voluntarily want to be rehabilitated. During the hearing, Dela Rosa also pushed to include road safety awareness in the curriculum of primary and secondary education in the country in efforts to instill among motorists the value of following traffic rules that could save precious lives. "So balik tayo sa school. Elementary, high school, dapat yun mga road signs na yan ay [maging] part ng education ng ating mga kabataan," Dela Rosa said. The public hearing was conducted to discuss the issues which resulted to the spate of vehicular accidents in the recent months that claimed precious lives. The most recent victims include 7 injured students and the death of 14 yr old Jules Villapando on February 12 in Poblacion, Makati.