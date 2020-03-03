STATEMENT OF SENATOR JOEL VILLANUEVA, CHAIR OF THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON LABOR, ON THE SOCIAL ILLS BROUGHT ABOUT BY POGOS

P50 billion in unpaid taxes for 2019. P22.6 billion in cold cash allowed to slip through our borders. 6,678 illegal foreign workers working in licensed POGO outfits. 733 fugitives entered the country in 2019 before being deported.

Dozens of women trafficked into prostitution. A real estate bubble is waiting to burst. Government agencies are corrupted by individuals to legitimize the entry of illegal foreign workers .

These are some of the negative effects that have been brought to light by the different Senate committees investigating into the proliferation of Philippine offshore gaming operations.

It is clear as daylight how this sector is circumventing our laws and shredding our country's moral fiber. What's worse is that this sector is detrimental to our workforce because it does not create jobs for Filipinos. The problems are staring us right before our eyes.

Contrary to popular notion, this sector merely generates 0.04 percent of our country's gross domestic products. It's marginal contribution will not be felt if its operations are stopped.

Thus, we reiterate our call to put an end to POGOs immediately. The negative effects clearly outweigh the supposed benefits.