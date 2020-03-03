Press Release

March 3, 2020 On a True Senate of the People More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/03/03/on-a-true-senate-of-the-people/ When we cast our vote on any matter under deliberation, we should be dictated only by our own conscience and what we honestly think is good for our country, and the institution where we belong - and not because of blind loyalty to any person or party. While loyalty is a virtue, blind loyalty is simply just that - blind. Otherwise, we can no longer be the Senate of the people that we are supposed to be, but an expensive "rubber stamp" that our taxpayers have to sustain out of their hard-earned tax money. Having said that, there is no reason to be saddened either way by the voting on Senate Resolution 337. That is democracy at work in the Senate.