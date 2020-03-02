Press Release

March 2, 2020 Transcript of the explanation of vote by Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri on Senate Resolution No. 337

Monday March 2, 2020 "I've been In the senate for over six years, and Congress since 1998. There are certain bills, actions, issues that need a conscience vote. On these issues You want to be a statesman, you want to protect the institution you represent. And, particularly I'm proud to be a Senator. I was also proud to be a member of the House of Representatives. And, there are issues that we need to protect these institutions; to assert our right as a co-equal branch of government. And, where we could stand above the fray, ika nga. This is what separates us from local politics. We are voted by 20 million Filipinos. And those who voted for us are from both sides of the camp, opposition or administration, they vote for us So, this here is an issue. This is one of them. When the Senate rejected the US bases in 1991, I was in college. I remember clearly the 12 Senators who voted not to renew the stay of the US bases here. As a UP student, I was very proud of that. I was very proud that we asserted our power over our sovereignty, So these are the times, that we want to protect the institution. I saw them (12 Senators), nainggit ako sa kanila. When you enter the Senate, it is altogether a different story. I've been in the House, my priority were my constituents. When I got to the Senate, your priority, for me, Mr. President, is the Republic, and, all those who had voted for us. I hope walang samaan ng loob pagkaganito. This is a conscience vote. Party lines may be different when we discuss the budget. Obviously, when the President is asking for the budget, we as members of the alliance will support the President on his budget 100 percent. When it comes to tax measures that he is asking, we have delivered on TRAIN. We are now discussing CITIRA after this, so that we can support the President's agenda when it comes to revenue generation measures, tax measures and the budget. So, yun lang po. Sana huwag tayo magka samaan ng loob, dahil ito po, para sa amin, ay para sa institusyon. My vote is not against the President but to protect our institution on future questions that may arise on futu