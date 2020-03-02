Press Release

March 2, 2020 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

March 02, 2020 At the onset, the Committee on Women had a simple objective: get to the bottom of the rising cases of POGO-related prostitution and human trafficking. Ngunit, habang lumalalim ang imbestigasyon, madami ang nauungkat. Nagtiwala sa atin ang mga witness at whistleblower na ibahagi ang kanilang mga nalalaman. Lumalabas ang iba't ibang pangalan at ang pagkasangkot ng iba't ibang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan. This committee will let the axe fall where it may. And amidst it all, it will be guided by its mandate to protect women and children, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances. If you profit from the abuse of women and children, if you allow our borders to be penetrated by those who hurt women and children, no matter who you are and how powerful you are, that axe will fall on you. Hindi ko kayo aatrasan. Hindi ko na po patatagalin because we have a lot to cover. I call the committee secretary to enumerate the names of our resource persons, including those the committee has subpoenaed, and to administer the oath to those who are here for the first time.