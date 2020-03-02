Press Release

March 2, 2020 SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO'S MANIFESTATION OF HIS ABSTENTION ON PS RESOLUTION NO. 337

02 MARCH 2020 Thank you, Mr. President. I abstain from voting on proposed Resolution No. 337. First, let me reiterate my position that as Chief Executive and Chief Architect of our foreign policy, it is within the President's power and prerogative to cause the review and termination of treaties taking into consideration the welfare of our nation. Second, there are pending cases before the Supreme Court tackling the issue of whether or not Senate concurrence is necessary in terminating or withdrawing from a treaty. I believe that as a co-equal branch of the government, the Senate must not dictate upon the Supreme Court as to how and when to do its job.