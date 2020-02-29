Press Release

February 29, 2020 NISSAN BOOSTS PRC'S DISASTER RESPONSE CAPABILITY Nissan Philippines gave a boost to the Philippine Red Cross' disaster response capability through the donation of three units of Nissan Navara pick-up. Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, formally accepted the donation, which has a total value of P4.1 million, from Nissan Philippines President and Managing Director Atsushi Najima last Friday at the Philippine Red Cross Headquarters along Boni Avenue, Mandaluyong City. "These vehicles will really enhance the Red Cross' capacity to extend assistance to disaster-hit communities in our country. Having an all-terrain capacity, these pick-ups will really be useful when we transport relief items or other equipment for our operations because we can use them even in dirt roads or mountainous areas. We are really very thankful to Nissan Philippines," he said. For his part, Najima said the Nissan Navara model was especially selected for the donation for crisis response because of the vehicle's off-road capabilities, reliable load capacity and powerful engine performance. The three pick-up trucks will be part of PRC's on-going operations to deliver services and relief goods to communities affected by calamities and disasters. "Helping our communities through this donation is one way we deliver Nissan's vision of enriching people's lives. Particularly by ensuring that the PRC can deliver aid and disaster support confidently with our robust and trustworthy Nissan Navara. We hope that our contribution enhances PRC's capacity in reaching out to more communities," he said. Gordon also warmly welcomed the monetary donation contributed by the automotive brand's national sales office for the PRC's sustained Taal Volcano eruption relief operations, which was part of the donation.