'Philippine High School for Sports Act of 2019,' 'The Law on the Prevention of Terrorist Acts of 2020' approved on Third and Final Reading

The Senate of the Philippines has approved on Third and Final Reading two important bills authored/co-authored by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr.

S. No. 1086, "An Act Creating and Establishing the Philippine High School for Sports and Providing Funds therefor" aims to provide adequate training for students with athletic abilities for competitive sports to foster the holistic development of the youth and to prepare the students for a long-term career in sports development.

On the other hand, S. No. 1083, "An Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Penalize Terrorism, thereby Repealing Republic Act No. 9372 otherwise known as the Human Security Act of 2007," introduced provisions that will strengthen the Philippine policy in its fight against terrorism.

As of press time, Bong Revilla has already filed 180 bills, 17 resolutions, 16 co-authored bills/committee reports, 21 co-authored resolutions, totalling to 234.

"Natutuwa po tayo sa magandang resulta ng pagsusumikap natin na maisabatas ang dalawang panukalang ito na sadyang mahalaga at napapanahon para sa paglinang ng kakayahan ng ating kabataan sa sports, at upang tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan at ng ating bansa laban sa banta ng terorismo," Revilla said.