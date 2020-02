Press Release

February 27, 2020 GRACE POE ON HOUSE LETTER TO NTC: We welcome the decision of the House to finally give NTC the necessary guidance on the ABS-CBN franchise. However, I share the opinion that a concurrent resolution by the Senate and the House is needed to allow the network to operate while the 18th Congress tackles its franchise renewal. Kailangang malinaw ito para maisarado na rin ang isyu.