Press Release

February 27, 2020 De Lima sends condolences to VP Leni for mother's demise Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has conveyed her sincerest condolences to Vice President Leni Robredo for the demise of her 83-year-old mother, Salvacion Gerona, due to a lingering illness. "Dear VP Leni, it is with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of your mother. I offer my prayers and profound sympathies to you and your family," she wrote from her detention cell in Philippine National Police-Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City. "May you and the other loved ones she left behind find strength, solace and peace in your grief, always remembering her with much love and fondness," she added. Fondly called as "Ma'am Sally" by her students, Salvacion Gerona, 83, was a career academician and had devoted her life to teaching and mentoring, including student journalists and drama and ballet student-artists. Instead of retiring when she reached the mandatory age of 65, Robredo claimed that her mother went back to teaching after only a few months of rest. Robredo also said her mom was active in social media. De Lima, who was granted a furlough to visit her ailing mother some time in August last year, also expressed confidence that Robredo and her family will be able to find strength amid their grief as they are examples of courage and unshakeable faith. "Gaya ng lagi, tiwala akong patuloy kang magpapakatatag at magsisilbing huwarang lingkod-bayan, sa harap ng anumang hamon at pagsubok," the lady Senator from Bicol said. "Ang aking taimtim na panalangin, pakikiramay at pakikidalamhati sa iyong pamilya, VP Leni," she added. Both De Lima and Robredo, who are known leaders of the opposition party and have been critical of the Duterte administration's repressive policies, were raised by their respective mothers who are teachers by profession.