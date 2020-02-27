Press Release

February 27, 2020 De Lima cites reasons to renew ABS-CBN franchise Senator Leila M. de Lima has listed down some important reasons for Congress to consider in deliberating and granting broadcast network ABS-CBN's application for renewal of its 25-year franchise despite Mr. Duterte's personal antipathy towards it. De Lima, a former justice secretary, made the statement after the Senate Public Services Committee opened public hearing last Feb. 24 on the alleged compliance issues surrounding the ABS-CBN's franchise which is expiring on March 30, 2020. "Unang-una: nakasalalay rito ang karapatan sa pamamahayag ng ABS-CBN. Isa itong batayang karapatan sa ating Saligang Batas na hindi maaaring ipagkait kaninuman, maliban lamang kung may exceptional at mahigpit na kadahilanan, na walang-wala naman sa sitwasyon ng ABS-CBN," she said. "Ito ang pinakamalaking rason kung bakit dapat na maibasura ang quo warranto petition ng gobyerno laban sa nasabing network," she added. With the impending expiration of ABS-CBN's franchise to operate, Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition against the broadcast network before the Supreme Court on alleged violations of its 25-year franchise deal. Some Congress and Senate leaders, however, have regarded Solicitor General's quo warranto petition as a direct affront towards Congress' exclusive power to grant and revoke franchises to public services. If the Supreme Court grants the quo warranto petition, De Lima explained that the constitutional right of the public to access to information might be curtailed as ABS-CBN has a big hand on delivering news and public affairs that benefit the people. "Kaakibat din dito ang karapatan sa impormasyon ng publiko na pinoprotektahan din sa ating Konstitusyon," she said. "Mula sa simpleng mga payo sa buhay, pamumuhay at relasyon, hanggang sa mga mabibigat na talakayan ukol sa mga isyu ng bayan at mundo, umaaasa sa impormasyon at opinyon ang maraming Pilipino sa mga programa ng ABS-CBN," she noted. Since the House of Representatives announced it will not prioritize hearing ABS-CBN's franchise renewal, despite the resolutions filed in its Chamber, many Filipinos have voiced that the loss of ABS-CBN on public airwaves will affect their lives. De Lima also noted that ABS-CBN has been very crucial in advancing the Filipino culture here and abroad. She said the continuous high ratings of ABS-CBN indicate that most Filipinos appreciate the network's programs. "[H]indi matatawaran ang ambag ng ABS-CBN sa sining, kalinangan at kasiyahan ng mga Pilipino saan mang panig ng mundo. Kitang-kita at damang-dama ito sa malaking tiwalang ibinibigay ng mga manonood ng ABS-CBN, at sa yumayabong na kulturang Pilipino na patuloy na pinayayaman ng mga programa nito," she said. The lady Senator from Bicol also argued that should Congress fail to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, it would result to the grave loss of the jobs of its more than 11,000 employees and their respective families who rely on them. "Marami pang samu't-saring rason kung bakit mahalaga ang pagdinig ng Senado, at sana na rin sa House of Representatives ukol sa isyung ito," she pointed out. De Lima, one of the co-authors of Senate Bill 981 renewing the franchise of broadcast network for another 25 years, called on her Senate colleagues to put the best interest of the nation instead of cowtowing to the whims of the present administration. "Dasal ko na ang aking mga kasamahang mambabatas ay pumanig sa kapakanan ng taumbayan at hindi kumiling sa makitid at makasariling interes ng iilan. Sana rin ay mangibabaw ang integridad at kalayaan ng ating mga demokratikong institusyon sa napakahalagang usaping ito," she said.