Press Release

February 26, 2020 'Centenarians Law' a unique preservation of Filipino elderly care- Revilla Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. called on his colleagues to support the passage of S. No. 1319 which seeks to amend the Centenarians Law seeking the early availment of the benefits for Filipino elderlies. The proposed measure, submitted jointly by the Committees on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, and Finance, provides a staggered amount of monetary gifts for our elderlies before they reach the age of 100. If passed into law, the measure will entitle Filipino elders P 10,000 when they reach 80 years old, another P 10,000 when they reach 90 years old, and P 100,000 when they reach 100 years old. Revilla originally proposed to give P 25,000 to octogenarians, another P 25,000 to nonagenarians, and P 50,000 to centenarians, but funds would not permit such scheme. The Senator stated that due to declining health conditions, centenarians who previously received P 100,000 can no longer understand and appreciate the benefits of this cash gift. If amended, cash gifts will be given in time when they are still able to enjoy it for themselves and use it for their food, medical care and other needs. "Ang panukalang ito ay ating isinusulong upang mas ma-enjoy ng ating elderlies ang magagandang benepisyo na binibigay sa kanila. Kinikilala natin ang makabuluhang layunin ng umiiral na batas at gusto lamang natin na mapakinabangan ng mas nakararami ang mga benepisyo mula dito," Revilla said. Bong Revilla also emphasized that this measure is in line with the Constitution which recognizes the duty of the family to take care of its elderly members. "This is how highly we value our culture of taking care of our elderly. This proposed measure, therefore, is another legislative effort in testimony of this unique Filipino culture," Revilla ended.