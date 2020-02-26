Senate OKs bill creating energy think tank body

The Senate on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill creating a government think tank for the energy sector.

The proposed Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute (PERPI), under Senate Bill No. 1296, will perform critical research and policy development for needed reforms in the energy sector.

"We envision PERPI to stand at the forefront of Philippine energy research and policy development, as an institution solely devoted to these pursuits," Energy Committee Chair Sen. Win Gatchalian said in sponsoring the measure.

PERPI, which will be established in the University of the Philippines (UP) and will operate under the Office of the UP President, shall be steered by an executive board, the members of which should be seasoned academicians and professionals from the fields of engineering, law, science, statistics, economics, public health.

Its executive director, a recognized expert in energy research and policy development, shall be appointed by the UP President.

PERPI will not only formulate and conduct research development on energy technology, public policy issues in energy markets and other pressing issues and problems all backed by rigorous empirical evidence but also establish linkages with government and private institutions on existing energy research and policy studies, and shall likewise link with foreign entities for energy research and development and serve as the repository of all energy-related researches and studies.

As an independent, multidisciplinary institution, PERPI shall ensure that its research endeavors shall not be influenced or constrained by political affiliations, technological bias or other presuppositions.

To fund PERPI, a special account for energy research shall be established and managed by the Bureau of Treasury which will recognize and accept grants, contributions and donations. The institute's its operations shall be initially funded P200 million appropriated out of the General Appropriations Act (GAA).