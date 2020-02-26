Press Release

February 26, 2020 GRACE POE AMBUSH INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT Question: Magkakaroon pa po ba ng susunod na hearing, if ever ano po 'yung i-expect natin? Sen. Grace Poe: Sa ngayon, hindi pa naman kailangan ng isa pang hearing kasi naumpisahan na natin dito although merong concurrent resolution na pinapapirma naman, na-file si Senator Drilon, tingnan natin kung saan mare-refer 'yung bill na 'yan, anong committee mare-refer. Q: Ma'am si Senator Revilla filed a bill extending the ABS-CBN franchise until Dec. 31, 2020, will that be a priority of your committee kasi for sure sa committee niyo po mapupunta? Poe: Actually, hangga't hindi narereport out, tingnan muna natin kung ano pa yung ibang bills pero ako nagpapasalamat kay Senator Bong, 'yung dalawang Bong, Senator Bong Revilla at Senator Bong Go dahil very encouraging ang kanilang manifestation na, siguro dapat bigyan talaga ng sapat na oras ang Kongreso na pag-aralan ang franchise ng ABS, para huwag naman mataranta lahat. Dapat meron talagang, meron talagang pronouncement ang Konreso at Senado sa NTC na i-extend, na binibigyan sila ng authority to extend the franchise in the meantime na pinag-aaralan pa dito. Q: Under Senate Rules is your Committee allowed to tackle Revilla's bill considering it's not a franchise bill literally but just an extension. Poe: That's why I need to wait where it will be referred to, kung Committee on Rules, kung anong committee 'yan kasi hindi naman 'yan technically granting the franchise, it's just the sense of the Senate. Q: You have to wait for the decision then po? Poe: Yes, the reporting later. Q: It's actual bill po, bill mismo to extend the franchise until December. Poe: Alam ko yung kay Senator Bong, concurrent resolution lang. Q: No, bill Ma'am. Poe: Ah it's a bill. Titingnan natin, hindi ko pa nga alam. Pero ang maganda 'nun dahil sa pagdinig natin siyempre hindi naman lahat sang-ayon sa lahat ng sinabi doon pero I think both sides were represented and then the administration itself is saying kung i-eextend man namin ito, dahil sa mga tao na nangangailangan sa serbisyo, para sa mga nagta-trabaho so maganda na. I mean that in itself shows us that there's really a chance. Q: Kung sa committee niyo po mairerefer ang bill ni Senator Revilla, kailangan pa ba ng hearing? Poe: Kung bill 'yun, of course, but then ang maganda naman dito kung concurrent resolution lang, hindi na kailangan ng ano, magpapapirma sa mga senador, I'm quite confident that many senators will support it and I hope that Congress will be open to it as well. Q: Is it accurate to say easier to pass yung bill ni Senator Revilla since it's just 2020 compare to Senate Minority Leader Drilon which is 2022 ang extension? Poe: Siyempre I prefer it to be shorter kasi siyempre mas okay na may kasiguruhan na kung papasa o hindi. Kasi kung parang mas pinapatagal mo 'yung suspense 'yung pagdurusa ng iba, ano bang gagawin ko, lilipat na ba ako ng trabaho o mamalagi ako dito. Siyempre kung ikaw ay namumuhunan, iisipin mo teka maglalabas ba ako ng pondo para sa proyekto na ito, kung hindi marenew ang franchise ko papaano naman 'yun? Kung ikaw naman ang pinag-utangan, mababayaran ba ako nito kung hindi marenew ang franchise? So 'pag sinabi nating sektor, actually kone-konektado ang lahat ng sektor sa ating bayan kaya kailangan pag-aralang mabuti ito. Q: Ma'am si Chief Justice Puno po, sinabi niya may Supreme Court ruling siya na 'pag nag-lapse na 'yung franchise hindi na puwedeng mag-operate? Poe: Ginagalang natin si Chief Justice Puno kasi may integridad 'yan at nakakaalam pero 'yung kanyang ruling, kung 'di ako nagkakamali 2003. Ilang taon na rin ang nakalipas, nong mga panahong 'yon, ang dami na ring prangkisa ang nai-file sa Kongreso, umaabot na ng daan kaya nga dahil hindi magkandaugaga ang Kongreso at Senado, gumawa ng paraan ang Kongreso na ma-cure ang kakulangan na iyon. Ibig sabihin sila na mismo ang nagsabi sa NTC na pwedeng i-extend 'pag hindi pa tapos ang deliberasyon ng prangkisa at ang tawag dito ay Congressional fiat. Ibig sabihin it's not necessarily a bill but it's by authority from Congress which actually is the intent of a franchise that the authority to grant a franchise emanates from Congress. Q: Ma'am ano 'yung fiat na ito, ito 'yung mga nasa transcript na binasa niyo po, not necessarily resolution? Poe: Yes, it's in the transcript of the hearings at least here in the Senate which is on record and then also a letter by Congressman Teodoro, if I'm not mistaken, to Sen. Serge Osmeña, asking Senator Serge that perhaps the franchise should be extended, so there's a lot of precedents in the past. Parang napakahirap isipin na hindi maibibigay itong parehong treatment sa isang kumpanya na isa sa pinakamalaking media company, if not the biggest in the country. Q: Si SP po ang sabi niya 'yung Supreme Court ruling has the force and effect of law, so it would take precedent over the decision. Poe: That's right, it takes effect of law, but in practice already there's been subsequent rulings by Congress and the Supreme Court recognizes Congress kasi doon sa franchise nila hindi naman Kongreso ang humingi, NTC, di'ba, so natural kung NTC hindi naman sila talagang pwedeng magbigay ng prangkisa o mag-authorize, it's really Congress. So in this case if there is a concurrent resolution or a resolution, or an authorization, if it comes from Congress, then it is the proper forum to issue that authority.