Press Release

February 25, 2020 Villanueva seeks gov't readiness to deal with looming water shortage as Angat Dam water level dips Is the government better prepared to address the looming water crisis this year? Senator Joel Villanueva has sought an inquiry into the preparation of different government agencies and stakeholders to avert the negative effects of the anticipated water shortage in the summer months. "The water shortage in 2019 caught most of our people by surprise. It's almost a year since the shortage happened so we're expecting that the MWSS and its two concessionaires are better prepared this time," Villanueva said in a statement. Villanueva's resolution cited problems experienced by different establishments last year such as hospitals, especially those in severely affected areas that reportedly "turn[ed] away patients with less urgent cases." He also mentioned drastic water conservation efforts of businesses whose facilities resorted to streamlining toilet operations, among other incidents. "Our experience last year shows that Metro Manila has inadequate water supply. Our regulator and concessionaires should be able to respond to this upcoming problem," Villanueva said. Proposed Senate Resolution No. 329 pointed out that "there is a need to closely monitor the national water programs, activities, and projects being implemented and undertaken by the government to demand not only its prioritization, but also its timeliness and effectivity in recognition of the people's Constitutional right to health and to a balanced and healthful ecology." "This is especially more so considering that Angat Dam has not reached its ideal level of 212 meters," the senator explained. As of 6:00 AM of Feb. 25, the dam's water level is at 202.23 meters, according to the monitoring of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. The resolution, which the senator filed on Feb. 18, also sought updates on the accomplished, ongoing, and pipelined projects of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) including the Bulacan Bulk Water Supply Project, the Kaliwa Dam, and the Ipo Dam 3 Project, among other issues.