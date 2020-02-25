Press Release

February 25, 2020 Bong Go aids fire victims in Parañaque City; vows to continue reaching out to Filipinos in need of government attention the most Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go visited fire victims in Parañaque City on Monday, February 24, to provide immediate assistance to those who lost their homes and properties due to a fire incident that happened at Purok 4, Silverio Compound, Brgy. San Isidro. The incident involving a two-storey residential building affected 168 families and claimed the lives of two children--Laurence Vasquez, 8, and Andrew Edroza, 5. A woman, Nenita Nenada, was also injured during the incident. During the visit, the Senator sympathized with the families of those who died from the fire incident and told them that he will shoulder the funeral expenses of the victims. "Sa mga namatayan, kami na po ang bahala sa mga gastusin sa libing," he said. Go also brought relief and financial assistances to the families affected by the incident. "May dala po akong tulong sa inyong lahat. May groceries, pagkain at financial assistance sa inyo, pantawid muna ngayon. Lahat po kayo, makakatanggap nito. Bukod pa rito ang tulong mula sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno," Go told the affected residents. To encourage students to immediately go back to school despite their recent mishap, the Senator said that he will help replace their uniforms and school supplies. "Sa mga estudyante, ako na po ang bahala sa inyong uniporme at school supplies. Ayokong maistorbo ang inyong pag-aaral dahil sa sinapit ninyo," the Senator said. Go also offered to be a godfather to the future babies of the expecting women in the audience. Explaining why he continues to go around the country to help victims of fires and other natural disasters, Go said that the election period should not be the only time for public officials to personally visit Filipinos and listen to their concerns. "Hindi lang po sa eleksyon dapat umikot. Ngayon dapat umikot. Hindi lahat ng Pinoy maaakyat kami sa Senado. Ayokong magpalamig lang doon" he said, adding that he wants to bring government closer to the people, especially those who need government attention the most, such as victims of disasters. "Gusto ko lang mag-iwan ng ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go said. Concerned agencies were also present to provide different kinds of assistance to the fire victims. There were representatives from Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) in the site. "Nakiusap ako sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno, tulad ng DSWD kung saan may programa sila na magbigay ng financial assistance sa inyo," the senator elaborated. "Nandito rin po ang DTI naman para magbibigay ng livelihood assistance," the senator added. "Nandito rin ang NHA para magbigay ng tulong sa inyo. Pumili lang po kayo. Pwede silang magbigay ng housing materials o mag-avail kayo ng murang pabahay." "Ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno, magtutulong-tulong para sa inyo," he added. During the visit, Go also explained to the residents the purpose behind the Malasakit Centers which aim to cut the time, money and effort spent by Filipinos in moving from one office to another just to seek government financial and medical assistances. With the medical assistance programs coming from the four participating agencies already available in the Malasakit Center, the target is to reduce the hospital bill of indigent and poor patients to the lowest possible amount without wasting time seeking help from different government offices. "Ubos panahon niyo, ubos din pamasahe niyo sa kapipila. Alam niyo po, kawawa 'yung Pilipino. Minsan po, sa hangarin pong humaba lang ang kanilang buhay, pipila ng madaling araw para humingi ng tulong. Sa totoo lang, pera nila iyan, kanila iyan," he said. "So ngayon po, mayroon na tayong Malasakit Center sa loob ng ospital, naroon na yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno nasa iisang kwarto. Sa Children's Hospital, nariyan din po, magkakatabi ang DOH, DSWD, PhilHealth, PCSO," Go said. Go also cited the newly enacted Malasakit Center Act that mandates the establishment of such centers in all 73 DOH-run hospitals nationwide and in the Philippine General Hospital. "'Di ba meron na tayong Malasakit Center sa Parañaque City? Sa tulong po ng mga katulad nating mambabatas, batas na rin po ito ngayon," he said. Go also emphasized that the Malasakit Center caters to all Filipinos. "Anong kwalipikasyon? Basta Pilipino ka," Go said. As for those who were injured or sick residents in need of surgical treatment which cannot be provided by the centers, Go said that he is willing to provide assistance to them, most especially those who need to undergo medical operations. "Kung hindi po kaya ng Malasakit Center, kung sino gusto magpagamot, ako na po sasagot. Kung kailangan niyo ng operasyon sa puso, o kidney transplant, magsabi lang po kayo, ako na mamasahe, pagamot, pa-opera hanggang makauwi kayo sa inyong bahay," he said. Towards the end of the program, some of the victims were in tears as they became emotional when Go, together with actors Philip Savador and Victor Neri, serenaded them with the song "Kung Kailangan Mo Ako". The Senator also comforted the parents who lost their children in the tragedy. Go also committed to help shoulder expenses for the prosthetics of Benjamin Borja, a person with disability present during his visit. Ending his message to the victims, Go said that he will continue to give back to the Filipino people the quality of government service they deserve. "Alam niyo, si Pangulong Duterte, isang mayor na ginawang Presidente. Ako, isang probinsyano na ginawang Senador. Wala na akong hihilingin pa sa Panginoon. Ibabalik ko sa tao 'yung serbisyong para sa tao. Magtatrabaho na lang po ako. Masaya po akong makapagserbisyo na lamang sa aking mga kababayan," Go said. "Lahat ng tao sa mundong ito, may bisyo. Pero ako, ang bisyo ko, magserbisyo," he ended. After his fire visit, Go proceeded to the Senate to attend a public hearing on the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN Corporation. The Senator is also set to attend the launching of the 65th Malasakit Center in the country and the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Malasakit Center Act at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City later in the afternoon.