Press Release

February 24, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING OF COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC SERVICES JOINT WITH ECONOMIC AFFAIRS; AND FINANCE

RE: FRANCHISE OF ABS-CBN CORPORATION

24 February 2020 Madam Chair, distinguished colleagues, and our resource persons, a pleasant morning to everyone. Allow me to give a brief opening statement, not brief. We are here today to talk about an issue which has been all over the headlines of almost every news outlet in the country over the last few weeks. Today, along with other broadcast franchise applications, we are here to talk about the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN. Before I say anything, let me first state, in light of the pending case before the Supreme Court dealing with the issues surrounding ABS-CBN's current franchise, that I respect the authority of the High Court as a co-equal branch of government. I shall respect its decision, if it so decides, that certain issues are better left to the discussion pending before them now. Further, I also respect the authority of the House of Representatives, our fellow legislators, whom, under the origination clause of our Constitution, are given the primary responsibility to initiate private and local bills, among others. Nananawagan po ako sa ating mga kasamahan sa Lower House na gawin na ang kanilang mandato sa Saligang Batas, at umpisahan na ang diskurso. Habang tumatagal, lalong umiinit ang diskusyon at ang damdamin ng mga Pilipino. Let us get to the bottom of it. Shall we vote to approve, or deny the franchise renewal? Ganoon lang ho kasimple. Huwag na natin sayangin ang oras ng publiko. Let us deal with the issue now, so we can turn our attention to the countless other matters that require our full and undivided attention. Sinabi ko na din po dati na ang pagdinig na magaganap ngayong umaga ay maaring magbigay ng kapaliwanagan sa napakaraming katanungan na lumabas hinggil sa isyung ito. Diniin ko din po na kung mangyari sa pagdinig na ito, I would participate, for the sake of the people, and decide, just as the President says, according to good conscience. Gawin na po natin ito, alang-alang na po sa libu-ibong empleyado ng ABS-CBN, at sa milyon-milyong Pilipinong tagaysubaybay nito, both to whom, the network owes the highest degree of responsibility, being the largest broadcast network in the nation, and a grantee of a legislative franchise. Kapakanan at interes po ng bawat Pilipino ang dapat manguna sa anumang magiging desisyon. May mga katanungan na inihain ang Solicitor General sa Korte Suprema sa petisyon nito ukol sa kasalukuyang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN. Whether or not these things can be discussed in this forum, is a question for this Committee to address. There is no doubt that addressing these issues can shed light on the question of whether or not this franchise grantee has been compliant, not only with the provisions of its current franchise, but equally important, with the provisions of other laws as well. Of course, it is also important to ask our resource persons their opinions on what will happen to the grantees operations, if upon the expiration of the franchise as provided under RA 7966, a law is yet to be passed by Congress. As the saying goes, we want to give every party, especially the applicant in question, "their fair day in court". I also want to hear them address these issues in front of the public: lest we say that we did not do our job as legislators, to give every party their right to be heard. These are the things we must do, and we owe it to the public to do these things according to our good conscience. Before I end my brief opening remarks, let me just reiterate that every grantee of a legislative franchise faces responsibilities imposed upon them. In the case of the franchise grantee in question, the grantee is specifically required, among others, to: provide at all times sound and balanced programming;

conform to the ethics of honest enterprise;

and not use its stations for the dissemination of deliberately false information or willful misrepresentation to the detriment of the public interest. Our law also mandates our authorities to ensure that radio, television, or cable television broadcasting entities do not manifestly favor or oppose any candidate or political party. Moreover, our laws also require all members of media, television, radio or print, to scrupulously report and interpret the news, taking care not to suppress essential facts nor to distort the truth. Madam Chair, my dearest colleagues, it is not often that Congress has the opportunity to discuss legislative franchises of broadcasting entities of this scope and magnitude. This may be an opportunity to examine closely whether or not the provisions we introduce in our franchise laws are effective in imposing the high degree of responsibility incumbent upon grantees of broadcasting franchises. Let us take this opportunity to ensure that the legislative franchises we grant, through the laws we enact, are geared towards the protection of public interest, and are not used to mislead or misinform the public. Marahil alam na po ng karamihan ang mga hinaing ng ating Pangulo, not against ABS-CBN or its people, but against some practices of the network that appear to be improper and done with ill-intent. Ngayon po ay public knowledge na ito: Noong taong 2016, sa kasagsagan ng election season ay hindi na-ere ang ilang ads ng ating Pangulo. Alam din po ng karamihan ang tungkol sa isang video--a video which was obviously meant to malign then-presidential candidate Mayor Rodrigo Duterte--for the purpose of destroying his reputation and turning the tide against his overwhelming popularity during that time. (PLAYS BLACK PROPAGANDA VIDEO) Paano ito naging political ad? Are you promoting a candidate here or are you destroying a candidate? Gusto ko lang malaman, ano ba ang priority ng network? Kumikita ang network through the airing of political ads. But in this case, airing the black propaganda video appeared to be more important than earning income from airing legitimate ads that have already been paid for. The non-airing of ads already paid for, and the subsequent airing of ads for the purpose of maligning a person, display an intent to oppose a particular candidate. Sino ba ang gumawa nito? Sino ba ang nagbayad para dito? Bakit nirefund ang already-paid ads ni then-Mayor Duterte, kindly show the check, it was addressed to me, and a refund for Rodrigo Duterte. Hindi na niya ito tinanggap yung refund, kasi tapos na ang election. What if natalo siya noong election, dahil sa isang paninirang binayaran ng isang -- alam ninyo na sino nagbayad, nakalagay naman sa baba. Pero pinabayaan ng network na ma-ere ang paninira na ito. This is clearly black propaganda. Sino ang pumayag na i-ere ito? Bakit ninyo pinayagan? Bakit kinailangan pa ng TRO para mahinto ang pag-ere nito? The RTC which granted the TRO even pointed out that the propaganda video "shows minors being used in black propaganda. Thus, as pointed out by the court, the ad must be suppressed at once, as repeated broadcasting of the same will be irreparably inimical to the children's welfare and interest." So, I would like to correct my fellow colleague in this chamber. Hindi mababaw ang rason ng Pangulo sa kanyang grievances against the network. Nasaktan ang Presidente. Nababoy ang Presidente. Hindi vindictive ang Pangulo, but it is clear that someone went overboard in trying to malign him. Nakalagay sa Fair Elections Act: "All members of media, television, radio or print, shall scrupulously report and interpret the news, taking care not to suppress essential facts nor to distort the truth by omission or improper emphasis. They shall recognize the DUTY TO AIR THE OTHER SIDE and the duty to correct substantive errors promptly." Remember, in an election campaign, especially in a presidential campaign, there is no tomorrow. Every second matters. Isa lang ang mananalo kaya malaking bagay ang makapag-ere ng mga ads. Napaka-unfair naman kung inere yung sa kalaban mo, alam naman nating black propaganda, inuna pa iyon. Kaysa i-ere sa iyo wala, na bayad naman na. So, to summarize my point, nawalan ng mahalagang oras sa kampanya ang isang kandidato dahil mas pinili ng ABS CBN na i-ere ang black propaganda for a slot that could have been used by ads that have already been paid for. It is unfair to allow a negative ad a week before the election and then not approve legitimate ads for then presidential candidate Mayor Duterte. It says so in the Fair Elections Act. In fact, yung pagiging unfair na ito ay ni-recognize ng korte. Kaya nga grinant ng RTC ang TRO. That is why, for me, this is very troublesome. Media networks are supposed to be neutral and impartial. But if this is the case--if some media networks and some political elites and economic elites can get together and destroy the candidacy of one candidate--tama nga ang Pangulo na labanan ang mga elitista at oligarkiya na kasalukuyang naghahari sa ating bansa. Di ba sabi ninyo po, "in the service of the Filipino nation"? Ganun din po ako, serbisyo sa Pilipino, so unahin natin ang interes ng Pilipino. Trabaho ko, my job as a legislator, is to vote according to conscience, and my conscience is with the Filipino people. Anong kasiguraduhan na di na ito mauulit? Kung nagawa ito sa kandidato na Mayor sa probinsya ng Davao, paano pa kaya sa ordinaryong Pilipino? At sa ordinaryong mamamayan na takot makipag laban? Ano pa kaya ang pwedeng magawa niyo sa isang ordinaryong empleyado lamang? Papaano pa kaya kung sa ordinaryong Piilpino lang? Sa totoo lang, maraming tumatangkilik sa inyong programa, ako rin po, tumatangkilik sa inyo, mula noon, hanggang ngayon. Ako pa nama'y naniniwala sana sa inyong "in the service of the Filipino", kaya dapat unahin natin ang interes at pag serbisyo sa bawat Pilipino. Wala pong hinihingi si pangulo noon pa man. Ni hindi nga nakikiusap yan sa mga media. Fair reporting: that is all the president wants. Ano lang po ang totoo. Nothing more, nothing less. Kung masama ka sa pangulo, maging mas masama siya sa iyo. Kung mabait ka kay pangulo, mas mabait sya sa inyo. If you want fair reporting, then ilabas ninyo ang katotohanan kung bakit nasaktan ang pangulo. Mayroong mga media na mas priority pa nila ilabas ang sa tingin nilang mali at mapanira, kaysa ilabas ang mabuting pagseserbisyo na binibigay sa mga kapwa Pilipino. Nonetheless, kung ako po ang tatanungin, I will also appeal to the President, for the simple reason na ayaw ko na may mawalan ng trabaho. Madame Chair, magandang umaga po at maraming salamat po.