Dispatch from Crame No. 724:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on tying yellow ribbons as tribute to EDSA People Power anniversary

2/24/20

As a fitting tribute to a most momentous, unparalleled event in our country's history, hailed or acclaimed all over the world, I urge my friends, allies and other defenders of democracy, to pin or put a yellow ribbon on their clothes, vehicles, gates, fences, windows and other proper places or structures, starting today up to tomorrow, February 25.

The spirit of EDSA cannot be vanquished, not even under a populist, authoritarian, or fascist regime. It must live on in our hearts and mind. Let us show to the world that the Philippines remains proud as a pioneer nation in showcasing a peaceful revolution against tyranny.

Mabuhay ang EDSA! Mabuhay ang Pilipino!